Indigenous Engagement Officer (Identified Role - Indigenous)

The Opportunity

Lead and implement an Indigenous Engagement plan for Climate Services for Agriculture

Embed Indigenous knowledge and perspectives in Science and Research

Join CSIRO – Australia’s leading scientific research organisation!

The Indigenous Engagement Officer will be part of a multidisciplinary research team within CSIRO’s Land and Water business unit working with the Climate Services for Agriculture (CSA) project team to design a community orientated platform. The Indigenous Engagement Officer is responsible for leading the development and implementation of an Indigenous engagement, communication and implementation plan to ensure CSA respectfully engages with Indigenous people and communities to embed Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into the project and platform.

The Indigenous Engagement Officer will be responsible for raising awareness of the CSA platform within the relevant Indigenous communities and will use social science and data principles, theories and methods to communicate and translate the community requirements of the CSA platform to the project team to ensure Indigenous people engage and benefit from the product.