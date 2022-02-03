Indigenous Engagement Officer (Identified Role - Indigenous)
Date: 03-Feb-2022
Location: Townsville, QLD, AU
Company: CSIRO
Acknowledgement of Country
CSIRO acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land, sea and waters, of the area that we live and work on across Australia. We acknowledge their continuing connection to their culture and pay our respects to their Elders past and present. View our vision towards reconciliation.
The Opportunity
- Lead and implement an Indigenous Engagement plan for Climate Services for Agriculture
- Embed Indigenous knowledge and perspectives in Science and Research
- Join CSIRO – Australia’s leading scientific research organisation!
The Indigenous Engagement Officer will be part of a multidisciplinary research team within CSIRO’s Land and Water business unit working with the Climate Services for Agriculture (CSA) project team to design a community orientated platform. The Indigenous Engagement Officer is responsible for leading the development and implementation of an Indigenous engagement, communication and implementation plan to ensure CSA respectfully engages with Indigenous people and communities to embed Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into the project and platform.
The Indigenous Engagement Officer will be responsible for raising awareness of the CSA platform within the relevant Indigenous communities and will use social science and data principles, theories and methods to communicate and translate the community requirements of the CSA platform to the project team to ensure Indigenous people engage and benefit from the product.
Your duties will include:
- Develop, coordinate and implement an Indigenous engagement, communication and implementation plan for the CSA project.
- Support and enable sustainable Indigenous participation in the agricultural sector through the CSA platform.
- Undertake community-based and participatory fieldwork in multiple locations in rural and remote Australia.
- Contribute and participate in Land & Water and CSIRO’s Indigenous Science agendas and initiatives.
- Work collaboratively in multi-sited, regionally dispersed and interdisciplinary teams across CSIRO and its partners to deliver high impact science.
Location: Townsville, QLD preferred (Other locations may be considered)
Salary: AU$102,724 to AU$111,165 pa (pro-rata for part-time) + up to 15.4% superannuation
Tenure: Full-time or part-time for a specified term of up to 2 years
Reference: 81164
To be considered you will need:
- Relevant qualification and/or equivalent work experience in Social Science, Indigenous engagement, Agriculture or related field.
- Experience in research or on research projects which involve Indigenous participation and engagement.
- The ability to undertake regular fieldwork in multiple locations in rural and remote Australia, particularly focused on Northern Australia and a having current drivers’ licence.
- Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people societies, culture and the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian society.
For full details about this role please review the Position Description.
Eligibility
CSIRO considers the filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity/affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth).
The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people with Australian Citizenship. The successful applicant will be required to provide evidence to confirm that they are an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and is required to provide contact details of at least one Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person to be a cultural referee to confirm their ability to work and communicate respectfully with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.
Appointment to this role is subject to the provision of a national police check and may be subject to other security/medical/character requirements. The position also requires a full driver’s licence for fieldwork travel.
Flexible Working Arrangements
We work flexibly at CSIRO, offering a range of options for how, when and where you work.
Diversity and Inclusion
We are working hard to recruit people representing the diversity across our society, and ensure that all our people feel supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.
About CSIRO
At CSIRO Australia's national science agency, we solve the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology. We put the safety and wellbeing of our people above all else and earn trust everywhere because we only deal in facts. We collaborate widely and generously and deliver solutions with real impact.
How to Apply
Please apply on-line and provide a cover letter and CV that best demonstrate your motivation and ability to meet the requirements of this role.
Applications Close
6, March 2022, 11:00pm AEDT