Business Administration Traineeship (Identified Role - Indigenous)

The Opportunity

Do you want to learn while you earn?

Gain a national certificate qualification and on the job experience

Join CSIRO – Australia’s leading scientific research organisation!

CSIRO is looking for motivated and driven Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people who want to gain a Nationally Accredited Qualification whilst undertaking on-the-job training.

The Business Administration Trainee will receive hands-on training under the supervision of an experienced manager and will have access to additional support through the Indigenous Talent Team. The role will involve routine office duties such as preparing, printing and distributing documents, booking meetings, ordering catering and providing exceptional customer service to visitors and staff.

Over the course of the traineeship, the successful candidate will be provided with adequate time within work hours to complete a Nationally Accredited Qualification relative to the position and encouraged to participate in CSIRO’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Staff Network as well as attend business unit specific activities.