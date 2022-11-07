Business Administration Traineeship (Identified Role - Indigenous)
Acknowledgement of Country
CSIRO acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land, sea and waters, of the area that we live and work on across Australia. We acknowledge their continuing connection to their culture and pay our respects to their Elders past and present. View our vision towards reconciliation
The Opportunity
Do you want to learn while you earn?
Gain a national certificate qualification and on the job experience
Join CSIRO – Australia’s leading scientific research organisation!
CSIRO is looking for motivated and driven Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people who want to gain a Nationally Accredited Qualification whilst undertaking on-the-job training.
The Business Administration Trainee will receive hands-on training under the supervision of an experienced manager and will have access to additional support through the Indigenous Talent Team. The role will involve routine office duties such as preparing, printing and distributing documents, booking meetings, ordering catering and providing exceptional customer service to visitors and staff.
Over the course of the traineeship, the successful candidate will be provided with adequate time within work hours to complete a Nationally Accredited Qualification relative to the position and encouraged to participate in CSIRO’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Staff Network as well as attend business unit specific activities.
Your duties will include:
Answering phone and email enquiries from the public, staff and visitors, redirecting where appropriate and distributing messages.
Administrative and logistic support for visitors to the sites (travel, accommodation, and safety).
Under general supervision, undertake a range of administrative tasks (such as preparation of straightforward reports, entry, maintenance and retrieval of data or general clerical support) in accordance with established procedures and using skills developed through experience and/or training.
Respond courteously and efficiently to requests to routine enquiries, keep clients informed about progress and redirect requests to appropriate staff when required.
Assist in the Visitor Centres and with small events.
Location: Narrabri, NSW
Salary: AU$25,268 to AU$27,094 (pro-rata for part-time) plus up to 15.4% superannuation
Trainees may be eligible for salary increases as they progress through the traineeship
Tenure: Specified Term of 2 years
Reference: 89229
To be considered you will need:
Certificate of high school education and/or relevant work experience in in any field
Willingness to develop the skills to undertake a range of administrative tasks and the ability to learn more complex tasks.
Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office applications including Word, Outlook and Excel and an interest in increasing computer skills.
Demonstrated sound communication skills, both oral and written
Eligibility
CSIRO considers the filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity/affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth).
The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people with Australian Citizenship. The successful applicant will be required to provide evidence to confirm that they are an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person.
The successful applicant will be required to obtain and provide a National Police Check and will be required to obtain or provide evidence that they hold a working with children check prior to confirmation of appointment.
Flexible Working Arrangements
We work flexibly at CSIRO, offering a range of options for how, when and where you work.
Diversity and Inclusion
We are working hard to recruit people representing the diversity across our society, and ensure that all our people feel supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.
About CSIRO
At CSIRO Australia's national science agency, we solve the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology. We put the safety and wellbeing of our people above all else and earn trust everywhere because we only deal in facts. We collaborate widely and generously and deliver solutions with real impact.
Join us and start creating tomorrow today!
How to Apply
Please apply on-line and provide a cover letter and CV that best demonstrate your motivation and ability to meet the requirements of this role.
Applications Close
4 December 2022, 11:00pm AEST