Industry 4.0 opportunities | Multiple positions
Date: 11-Feb-2022
Location: Melbourne, VIC, AU Negotiable, AU Brisbane, QLD, AU Canberra, ACT, AU Sydney, NSW, AU
Company: CSIRO
How we can thrive together to solve Australia's data-driven challenges
-
We are at the digital and data heart of Australia's national science agency - CSIRO
-
Working collaboratively with the largest group of digital technology researchers in Australia
-
A unique opportunity to seamlessly work across disciplinary boundaries and make an impact at a national scale!
This is a fantastic opportunity if you desire to work at the forefront of Australia’s cutting-edge research and technologies and contribute to the world’s Industrial 4.0 revolution.
These opportunities will also suit you if you desire to see your contributions make a meaningful positive impact across our nation!
Life at Data61 and how you can be part of our mission
CSIRO’s Data61 is at the forefront of digital science and innovation. Data61 is guiding first class novel research as well as working across disciplines and sectors to apply technologies and deliver impact.
The fourth industrial revolution is already upon us and Data61 is committed to leading scientific research across emerging 4.0 technologies and facilitating their translation into real world impacts. That is where you come in! We are looking for a variety of people that bring different skillsets under the umbrella of Industry 4.0.
Some of our teams develop extended reality technologies (such as deeply interactive AR, VR and MR environments) and develop Digital Twin’s for complicated Industrial processes. While other teams are creating the 'glue' to connect our deep scientific domain expertise, physics-based models and machine learning capabilities - facilitating their real-time application within the industrial world. In short, there are a multitude of opportunities for you to make an impact with us to benefit our broader communities!
We are committed to continuously building a diverse, inclusive and flexible working environment where all our people feel supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.
The opportunities that we are offering
We are hiring a number of Research Scientists in the field of Extended Reality Systems and Platforms and Digital Twins of Industrial Systems to enhance our Industry 4.0 research and application to drive continuous growth within Australia.
Locations are available across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra or remote where requirements can be met.
Apply now to register your interest to join Data61 as part of a multi-disciplinary research team of research scientists and engineers that produce advanced scientific software for both cutting edge research and real-world applications in areas including Extended Reality, Advanced Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and the creation of Digital Twins.
At the heart of who we are looking for, you will have
- Expertise in one or more of the following fields:
- Industry 4.0
- Computational Science
- Digital Twins
- Data driven modelling using AI/ML techniques and/or statistical techniques
- A PhD in a relevant field that may include computer science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, statistics, data analytics, applied mathematics, materials science or applied physics.
- The ability to work proactively and effectively as part of a multi-disciplinary, regionally dispersed research team, and carry out tasks autonomously to meet project deliverables.
- A sound history of publication in peer reviewed journals and/or authorship of scientific papers, reports, grant applications or patents (relevant for our research scientists roles).
- Demonstrated industry experience using C++ and Python, source code repositories and work item tracking tools (e.g., JIRA/TFS) (relevant for our engineering roles).
Who is eligible to express their interest
