CSIRO Winanga-y Early Research Career Fellowship (Identified role - Indigenous)
Date: 21-Feb-2022
Location: Canberra, ACT, AU
Company: CSIRO
Acknowledgement of Country
CSIRO acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land, sea and waters, of the area that we live and work on across Australia. We acknowledge their continuing connection to their culture and pay our respects to their Elders past and present. View our vision towards reconciliation
Solve Australia’s greatest challenges through innovative science and technology with Ag & Food
We are improving our impact and want you to be part of it!
- Are you interested in agricultural science, environmental science, soil science, environmental, biosystems engineering or related field?
- Be part of a team that fosters a shared vision to create measurable economic, environmental and social impact.
- We have 5 exciting Fellowship opportunities available across Australia in a field of your choosing!
Life at Agriculture and Food and how you can be part of our mission
CSIRO’s Agriculture and Food Business Unit applies world class multidisciplinary science, technology and facilities, relevant IP and global networks across the value chain to create healthier, trusted, safer and more sustainable food and fibre for the future.
Agriculture and Food’s strategic focus areas are:
- Secure food systems - Australia’s contribution to securing global food systems, with a focus on the Asia Pacific
- Healthy foods - Novel ingredients and production systems for healthier diets
- Trusted supply chains - Technology that enables growth in export value of premium agri-foods
- Resilient farming systems - Innovative animal and plant-based farming systems
- High-value protein - Securing and growing plant and animal-based protein industries
- Future crops - New crop varieties and breeding technologies designed for the future
- Improved footprint - Enhancing our national agri-food environmental footprint and natural capital
As part of our growth strategy, we will work with you to strategically align your experience, skills, and expertise with our focus areas.
The opportunities we are offering
We are thrilled to be able to deliver on the commitment we made in our strategy to invest in frontier science with the new CSIRO Agriculture & Food Winanga-y Early Research Career (CERC) Fellowship scheme. The word Winanga-y (pronounced win-na-gnay) is a cultural asset gifted by the Gomeroi Nation in Myall Vale to CSIRO's Agriculture and Food Business Unit to name the new Postdoctoral Fellowship Scheme.
Winanga-y means to understand, know, remember, and think.
CSIRO Early Research Career (CERC) Fellowships provide opportunities to scientists and engineers who have completed their doctorate and have less than three years of relevant postdoctoral work experience. These fellowships aim to develop the next generation of future leaders of the innovation system.
To be considered you will need:
- A doctorate (or will shortly satisfy the requirements of a PhD within the next 18 months) in a relevant discipline, such as agricultural science, environmental science, soil science, environmental, or biosystems engineering.
Please note: To be eligible for this role you must have no more than 3 years (full-time equivalent) of postdoctoral research experience.
- High level written and oral communication skills with the ability to represent the research team effectively internally and externally, including the presentation of research outcomes at national and international conferences.
- A record of science innovation and creativity, including the ability and willingness to incorporate novel ideas and approaches into scientific investigations.
- The ability to work effectively as part of a multi-disciplinary, potentially regionally dispersed research team, plus the motivation and discipline to carry out autonomous research.
Who is eligible to express their interest?
CSIRO considers the filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity/affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth).
The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people with Australian Citizenship. The successful applicant will be required to provide evidence to confirm that they are an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person.
Appointment to this role may be subject to conditions including provision of a national police check as well as other security/medical/character clearance requirements.
Where to from here!
If you are interested in the Agriculture and Food Winaga-y CERC Fellowship scheme and meet the above candidate requirements, please apply to register your interest!
If you prefer to have an informal chat before putting in your EOI (Expression of Interest), you can contact Dr Mathew Cook at mathew.cook@csiro.au.
Alternatively, you can contact our Indigenous Talent Acquisition Team at IndigenousCareers@csiro.au for more information.
Who will view my EOI: Agriculture and Food Directors, Group Leaders and Talent Acquisition are partnering together to review expressions of interest. We are excited to hear from you and will be in touch with you over the coming weeks where there is a potential match to an opportunity that may be your future role!
Applications Close
17 April 2022, 11:00pm AEDT
Please note: If the five (5) fellowships have been filled before the closing date, the advert will close.
