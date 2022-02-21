CSIRO Winanga-y Early Research Career Fellowship (Identified role - Indigenous)

Where to from here!

If you are interested in the Agriculture and Food Winaga-y CERC Fellowship scheme and meet the above candidate requirements, please apply to register your interest!

If you prefer to have an informal chat before putting in your EOI (Expression of Interest), you can contact Dr Mathew Cook at mathew.cook@csiro.au.

Alternatively, you can contact our Indigenous Talent Acquisition Team at IndigenousCareers@csiro.au for more information.

Who will view my EOI: Agriculture and Food Directors, Group Leaders and Talent Acquisition are partnering together to review expressions of interest. We are excited to hear from you and will be in touch with you over the coming weeks where there is a potential match to an opportunity that may be your future role!