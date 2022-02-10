Engineering opportunities | Seeking Data Engineers
Date: 10-Feb-2022
Location: Brisbane, QLD, AU Sydney, NSW, AU Negotiable, AU Canberra, ACT, AU Melbourne, VIC, AU
Company: CSIRO
Acknowledgement of Country
CSIRO acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land, sea and waters, of the area that we live and work on across Australia. We acknowledge their continuing connection to their culture and pay our respects to their Elders past and present. View our vision towards reconciliation
How we can thrive together to solve Australia's data-driven challenges
- We are at the digital and data heart of Australia's national science agency - CSIRO
- Working collaboratively with the largest group of digital technology researchers in Australia
- A unique opportunity to seamlessly work across disciplinary boundaries and make an impact at a national scale!
Do you want to work with cutting-edge science and see your contributions make a meaningful societal and environmental impact across our nation?
Do you want to join an organisation that values team collaboration across a multidisciplinary group and invest in your continuous learning and development?
Life at Data61 and how you can be part of our mission
CSIRO’s Data61 is at the forefront of digital science and innovation. Data61 is guiding first class novel research as well as working across disciplines and sectors to apply technologies and deliver impact.
Data61 has three strategic focus areas which include bolstering our core capabilities in artificial intelligence, growing our capabilities around digital technologies for recovery and resilience, and expanding our program around reinventing science and digital transformation.
As a Data Engineer, you will design, develop, deploy, and maintain data pipelines for cloud products and services. You will work in cross-functional teams with researchers and web developers on products that make positive economic, environmental and societal impact through digital delivery of CSIRO’s research and technology. You will also be involved in the creation and validation of machine learning algorithms, including data cleaning, feature engineering, hyperparameter tuning, performance validation, scaling and monitoring.
Our current projects include:
- A predictive digital twin of civil structures and traffic flow
- A program to provide historical and predictive weather data to help farmers mitigate the effects of climate change
- Computer vision object recognition for oceanography
Outside of regular duties, we invest in our skills through a combination of paid training, regular knowledge sharing sessions and participating in guilds of best practice.
We are committed to continuously building a diverse, inclusive and flexible working environment where all our people are supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.
The opportunities that we are offering
We are offering a number of indefinite opportunities for Data Engineers to join Data61’s Engineering group. You will be joining our multidisciplinary team to develop impactful technologies across a range of our domains. Locations available across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra or remote where requirements can be met.
At the heart of who we are looking for, you will have
- Relevant diploma, bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant work experience in a software engineering.
- Deep expertise developing and deploying cloud software.
- Proven proficiency in the creation and deployment of machine learning algorithms.
- Demonstrated experience with contemporary software development tools and practises that include, but not limited to, version control, unit testing, automated testing and issue tracking.
- Ability to apply sound judgement as applied to the identification and successful resolution of complex (technical and non-technical) problems and issues.
- It is desirable that you have experience using machine learning frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Keras, scikit.learn and pandas.
Data61 are embarking on significant growth in the coming months. It's an exciting time and we encourage Software Engineers that are interested, although may not meet our current needs, to submit their expression of interest with us so that they may be considered for these future opportunities with us.
CSIRO is an Equal Opportunity employer working hard to recruit world-class talent that represents the diversity across our society.
Who is eligible to express their interest
To be eligible to work within this role in CSIRO you must be an Australian or New Zealand Citizen, an Australian Permanent Resident, or hold valid working rights throughout the duration of the tenure. The successful applicant will be required to obtain and provide a National Police Check or equivalent.
Where to from here!
If you are interested in opportunities within Data61’s, across our Engineering group, and meet the above candidate requirements, please apply to register your interest! If you prefer to have an informal chat before putting in your EOI (Expression of Interest), you can contact Careers.Online@csiro.au. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander candidates, are also welcome to contact our Indigenous Talent lead at IndigenousCareers@csiro.au for more information
Who will view my EOI: Data61 Research Directors, Group Leaders and Talent Acquisition are partnering together to review your expression of interests. We are excited to hear from you and will be in touch with you over the coming weeks where there is a potential match to an opportunity that may be your future role!
This advertisement will remain open and we reserve the right to withdraw this ad once we have successful filled all vacant positions.
