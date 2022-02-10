Engineering opportunities | Seeking Data Engineers

Life at Data61 and how you can be part of our mission

CSIRO’s Data61 is at the forefront of digital science and innovation. Data61 is guiding first class novel research as well as working across disciplines and sectors to apply technologies and deliver impact.

Data61 has three strategic focus areas which include bolstering our core capabilities in artificial intelligence, growing our capabilities around digital technologies for recovery and resilience, and expanding our program around reinventing science and digital transformation.

As a Data Engineer, you will design, develop, deploy, and maintain data pipelines for cloud products and services. You will work in cross-functional teams with researchers and web developers on products that make positive economic, environmental and societal impact through digital delivery of CSIRO’s research and technology. You will also be involved in the creation and validation of machine learning algorithms, including data cleaning, feature engineering, hyperparameter tuning, performance validation, scaling and monitoring.

Our current projects include:

A predictive digital twin of civil structures and traffic flow

A program to provide historical and predictive weather data to help farmers mitigate the effects of climate change

Computer vision object recognition for oceanography

Outside of regular duties, we invest in our skills through a combination of paid training, regular knowledge sharing sessions and participating in guilds of best practice.

We are committed to continuously building a diverse, inclusive and flexible working environment where all our people are supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.