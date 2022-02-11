Embedded Edge AI opportunities | Research Scientists

Life at Data61 and how you can be part of our mission

CSIRO’s Data61 is at the forefront of digital science and innovation. Data61 is guiding first class novel research as well as working across disciplines and sectors to apply technologies and deliver impact.

You will join us to advance one of the leading large-scale sensing groups in the world and work at the forefront of integrating sensing and robotics systems with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enable operational AI capabilities in edge environments. There will be a focus on building multi-modal edge AI models and platforms to accommodate requirements from real-life applications across multiple domains including Agri-food and environmental sensing, e.g. building species detection and activity classification methods and systems for animal welfare and conservation of threatened ecosystems such as the Great Barrier Reef.

As part of CSIRO’s Data61, our group promotes an open, collaborative and diverse culture. Together we are committed to addressing key challenges through science and technology to create a positive and true impact on Australia. You will find opportunities to work with distinguished scientists from other domains and on grand scientific matters such as coral reef preservation or biodiversity.

We are committed to continuously building a diverse, inclusive and flexible working environment where all our people are supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.