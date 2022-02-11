Embedded Edge AI opportunities | Research Scientists
Date: 11-Feb-2022
Location: Brisbane, QLD, AU
Company: CSIRO
How we can thrive together to solve Australia's data-driven challenges
- We are at the digital and data heart of Australia's national science agency - CSIRO
- Working collaboratively with the largest group of digital technology researchers in Australia
- A unique opportunity to seamlessly work across disciplinary boundaries and make an impact at a national scale!
Applying Embedded Edge AI capability within our Robotics and Sensing teams offers countless opportunities to be at the forefront of Australia’s research and see your contributions make a meaningful positive impact across our nation!
Life at Data61 and how you can be part of our mission
CSIRO’s Data61 is at the forefront of digital science and innovation. Data61 is guiding first class novel research as well as working across disciplines and sectors to apply technologies and deliver impact.
You will join us to advance one of the leading large-scale sensing groups in the world and work at the forefront of integrating sensing and robotics systems with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enable operational AI capabilities in edge environments. There will be a focus on building multi-modal edge AI models and platforms to accommodate requirements from real-life applications across multiple domains including Agri-food and environmental sensing, e.g. building species detection and activity classification methods and systems for animal welfare and conservation of threatened ecosystems such as the Great Barrier Reef.
As part of CSIRO’s Data61, our group promotes an open, collaborative and diverse culture. Together we are committed to addressing key challenges through science and technology to create a positive and true impact on Australia. You will find opportunities to work with distinguished scientists from other domains and on grand scientific matters such as coral reef preservation or biodiversity.
We are committed to continuously building a diverse, inclusive and flexible working environment where all our people are supported to do their best work and feel empowered to let their ideas flourish.
The opportunities that we are offering
Data61 is strengthening its Robotics, Sensing, and AI capabilities and we are offering a number of indefinite opportunities for Research Scientists to join us and contribute to our various strategic areas. Locations available across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra or remote where requirements can be met. Apply now to register your interest to join Data61 as part of a multi-disciplinary research team of research scientists and engineers that focuses on Robotics, Sensing and AI.
At the heart of who we are looking for, you will have
- A PhD in a relevant discipline area of Robotics/Sensing and AI that may include engineering, computer science, applied mathematics and statistics.
- A track record of peer-reviewed publications in recognised and related journals and/or international conferences such as AAAI, IJCAI, NeurIPS, ICML, TPAMI.
- High level written and oral communication skills; including an ability to present research outcomes at national and international conferences.
- Proficient with scientific programming languages including, but not limited to, C++ or Python and familiarity with machine learning frameworks such as PyTorch or TensorFlow.
- Ability to collaborate effectively as a member or leader of a multi-disciplinary research team and carry out essential scientific research to achieve organisational goals.
- Desirable: Project and/or research experience in AI model development and deployment on embedded/edge devices.
Who is eligible to express their interest
To be eligible to work in CSIRO you must be an Australian or New Zealand Citizen, an Australian Permanent Resident, or hold valid working rights throughout the duration of the tenure. The successful applicant will be required to obtain and provide a National Police Check or equivalent.
